Five arrested for trying to smuggle ganja to Delhi through private travel company in Visakhapatnam

April 09, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police arrested five persons while they were allegedly transporting ganja using private travels at Daba Gardens in the city on Sunday. Among the five, three are said to be from Bihar, while two others are from Visakhapatnam. The police have recovered 240 kg ganja from the accused.

According to II Town Police, the five persons procured the ganja in Alluri Sitarama Raju district and have brought it to a place at Akkireddipalem. Later, the persons packed them in the form of parcels. They tried to shift the ganja to New Delhi by using fake invoices from a travels company at Daba Gardens. The management of the travels company informed the police, suspecting that the accused had booked some banned good. When the police opened the parcels, they have found 130 kg ganja. Following an investigation, the police arrested the five persons and seized another 110 kg ganja from them.

The accused were sent in remand.

