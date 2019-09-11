Visakhapatnam

Five arrested for gambling

The City Task Force (CTF) team on Tuesday raided a guest house at Murali Nagar under Kancharapalem police station limits and arrested five persons on charge of gambling on playing cards.

Acting on a tip-off, the CTF team led by ACP A. Trinad Rao raided the guest house and arrested five persons including betting organiser Sangam Srinivasa Murthy (56), a resident of Yendada.Police seized ₹49,140 from the possession of the accused. The case has been handed over to Kancharapalem police for further action.

