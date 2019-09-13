Visakhapatnam

Five arrested, 606 kg ganja seized in Paderu

A file picture of ganja that was seized from Narsipatnam recently.

A file picture of ganja that was seized from Narsipatnam recently.  

more-in

‘2,346 kg contraband recovered in last 5 days’

Close on the heels of the seizure of huge consignment of ganja, the Special Task Force (STF) team of Excise and Prohibition Department on Thursday nabbed five persons when they were all set to transport 606 kg of ganja worth ₹60 lakh at Bodapalli village in Eradapalli panchayat under Paderu police station limits.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team led by Paderu Excise Inspector D. Anil conducted a raid on a vacant shed at Bodapalli and arrested S. Venkateswarlu, Govindu, Balakrishna, Raj Kumar and Nageswara Rao who were busy packing the contraband.

Excise officials said that the accused were planning to deliver the ganja to a person from Hyderabad. More details are yet to be ascertained. This is third such seizure since Sunday when the STF recovered ganja in huge quantities. Earlier, two such cases were reported from Narsipatnam and Paderu.

“In the last five days, about 2,346 kg of ganja with an estimated market value of ₹2.5 crore have been seized,” said Mr. Anil.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2019 1:56:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/five-arrested-606-kg-ganja-seized-in-paderu/article29403929.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY