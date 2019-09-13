Five arrested, 606 kg ganja seized in Paderu

Close on the heels of the seizure of huge consignment of ganja, the Special Task Force (STF) team of Excise and Prohibition Department on Thursday nabbed five persons when they were all set to transport 606 kg of ganja worth ₹60 lakh at Bodapalli village in Eradapalli panchayat under Paderu police station limits.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team led by Paderu Excise Inspector D. Anil conducted a raid on a vacant shed at Bodapalli and arrested S. Venkateswarlu, Govindu, Balakrishna, Raj Kumar and Nageswara Rao who were busy packing the contraband.

Excise officials said that the accused were planning to deliver the ganja to a person from Hyderabad. More details are yet to be ascertained. This is third such seizure since Sunday when the STF recovered ganja in huge quantities. Earlier, two such cases were reported from Narsipatnam and Paderu.

“In the last five days, about 2,346 kg of ganja with an estimated market value of ₹2.5 crore have been seized,” said Mr. Anil.