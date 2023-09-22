HamberMenu
Five arrested, 350 kg ganja seized at Chintapalli in Andhra Pradesh

September 22, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

The district police on Thursday evening arrested five persons while they were allegedly transporting 350 kg ganja at TRC Camp Junction at Chintapalli in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

The arrested were identified as K Dorababu, S Licon, K Raju and two others, all belong to various areas of ASR district.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, ASP Chintapalli, K. Pratap Siva Kishore, said that a person named Sikander alias Suraj from Maharashtra had asked Dorababu from ASR district to procure about 350 kg ganja. Dorababu along with few others had gone to Odisha and had procured the ganja, (one kg for ₹1,000) and had brought it to ASR district. When the gang was shifting the ganja in a vehicle to Bhadrachalam to hand over it to another party, a team of police, including G.K Veedhi PS Circle Inspector G. Ashok Kumar and Sileru PS Sub- Inspector J. Ramakrishna, intercepted the vehicle and caught the accused. The police have seized the ganja which was packed in 12 gunny bags.

Relevant cases were booked under NDPS Act and the accused were produced before the court.

