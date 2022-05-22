Five arrested, 25 kg ganja seized in Visakhapatnam

The City Task Force (CTF) officials arrested five persons, including two rowdy-sheeters, for allegedly being in possession of around 25 kg ganja at Anandapuram here on Sunday. The arrested were identified as Dhoni Satish alias Gasagaslu, a rowdy-sheeter from One Town police station, Pathivada Gowri Sai alias Gurrala Sai, rowdy-sheeter from III Town Police station, K. Siva from One Town area, V. Srini from Vasuvanipalem and Ibrahim Mujamil from Kerala. The police have seized a dummy pistol, a knife and six mobile phones from them apart from the ganja. According to CTF officials, the police teams have been on the lookout for accused Dhoni Satish in a case from One Town, when they caught the five persons. Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) A. Trinad Rao said that the accused have confessed that they had snatched seven two-wheelers from different persons by threatening them. They had also been indulging in extorting money from the owners of the bikes in order to return them, he said. Cases were booked.