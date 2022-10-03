‘Fit India Freedom Run’ organised by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

ADVERTISEMENT

A ‘Fit India Freedom Run’ was organised by RINL-VSP as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Swachhata Campaign 2.0 on Monday.

The run, which covered a distance of 3 km covering Sector -6 and Sector – 7 of Ukkunagaram, was meant to create awareness on physical fitness and cleanliness (swachhta) amongst employees, their family members and youths from surrounding villages.

Over 100 persons, including employees, housewives, children and the youth, participated in the Fit India Run.



K.H. Prakash, CGM (Medical & Health Services) and F.K. Lakra , CGM (T A, Law and Contracts) flagged of the event at Col. C.K. Nayudu Ukku stadium of Ukkunagaram of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

M.S.Kumar, GM (Sports), Ramendra Prasad, DGM(TA), R.Sridhar, Manager (Sports) and H.G. Ramaswamy, D.R. Srinivas, K. Kasi Visweswara Rao, V.S.R.A. Gopalam and B Ch Rout of Sports Department also participated.

Officials and employees of DNW (Distribution Network) and Traffic Departments of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant actively participated in the Swachhata drive as part of Swachhta 2.O special campaign and cleaned their respective office premises and surroundings.