‘Fit India Freedom Run’ organised by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Over 100 persons take part in it

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 03, 2022 21:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A ‘Fit India Freedom Run’ was organised by RINL-VSP as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Swachhata Campaign 2.0 on Monday.

The run, which covered a distance of 3 km covering Sector -6 and Sector – 7 of Ukkunagaram, was meant to create awareness on physical fitness and cleanliness (swachhta) amongst employees, their family members and youths from surrounding villages.

Over 100 persons, including employees, housewives, children and the youth, participated in the Fit India Run.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

K.H. Prakash, CGM (Medical & Health Services) and F.K. Lakra , CGM (T A, Law and Contracts) flagged of the event at Col. C.K. Nayudu Ukku stadium of Ukkunagaram of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

M.S.Kumar, GM (Sports), Ramendra Prasad, DGM(TA), R.Sridhar, Manager (Sports) and H.G. Ramaswamy, D.R. Srinivas, K. Kasi Visweswara Rao, V.S.R.A. Gopalam and B Ch Rout of Sports Department also participated.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Officials and employees of DNW (Distribution Network) and Traffic Departments of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant actively participated in the Swachhata drive as part of Swachhta 2.O special campaign and cleaned their respective office premises and surroundings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app