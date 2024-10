The Fit India Freedom Run 5.0 was flagged off at the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), here on Sunday.

Dronacharya awardee I. Venkateswara Rao, who participated as chief guest, underscored the importance of fitness in life of students and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the initiative, according to a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.