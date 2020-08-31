Visakhapatnam

Fit India campaign launched

Fit India campaign, an initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, was launched here by Narava Prakasa Rao, State vice president of Bharat Scouts and Guides, on Monday afternoon at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, near Dr. L.B. College.

During this month-long programme, scouts and guides, and scout masters will visit each house to know about what type of fitness is taken up and organise community programmes.

Mr. Prakasa Rao said that it is important to keep fit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On October 2, a mega event ‘Run for health’ will be organised.

