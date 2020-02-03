Fishworkers demand harbour at Bhimili

The National Fishworkers’ Forum has asked the government to expedite work on construction of a fishing harbour at Bheemunipatnam.

After a two-day executive meeting of NFF and a conference of the women’s wing held here recently, all-India chairperson Narendra R. Patil and general secretary T. Peter and district unit president Lakshmi told the media that fishermen were facing hardships as the development of a fishing harbour was being delayed due to procedural wrangles.

Mr. Patil said that by spending ₹50 crore to ₹100 crore, a modern fishing harbour with all modern facilities would become a reality in less than a year. He also said that the area was an ideal fish landing centre.

Demanding allotment of house-site pattas instead of assigned lands, Mr. Patil said that they also wanted guaranteeing of right to fish for all small and medium fishermen. He said they had decided to launch a vehicle yatra in May from Kutch in Gujarat to Kolkata via Kanyakumari, covering a distance of 6,000 km, to highlight the plight of fishworkers and create awareness on policies promoted in the context of Blue Revolution and Sagarmala.

Mr. Patil said the NFF had resolved to protect the coasts and livelihood and would push for a Coastal rights bill that could ensure the rights of fish-workers. He also demanded the withdrawal of notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change exempting the oil and gas firms from seeking environmental clearance.

‘Threat to livelihood’

“This is definitely a violation of basic tenets by not paying heed to the fishworkers’ voices in the path of development. The mariculture policy launched by the Central Government to encourage culture of fish also poses a threat to the livelihood of traditional fishermen,” he said, demanding its withdrawal.

The NFF also declared its resolve to fight for withdrawal of Marine Fisheries Regulation and Management Bill, claiming that it would jeopardise the interests of traditional fishermen, and sought uniform enforcement of the annual fishing ban to ensure conservation.