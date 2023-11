November 21, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The One Town police have picked up about 10 youths for questioning in connection with the case of fire accident in which 45 boats were gutted at the fishing harbour late on November 19. It was learnt that the police are yet to ascertain the reasons for the fire accident. In the primary investigation, the police suspect that a few youth have conducted a party in a boat that led to the mishap. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.