November 21, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The One Town police have picked up about 10 youths for questioning in connection with the case of fire accident in which 45 boats were gutted at the fishing harbour late on November 19. It was learnt that the police are yet to ascertain the reasons for the fire accident. In the primary investigation, the police suspect that a few youth have conducted a party in a boat that led to the mishap. Further investigation is on.