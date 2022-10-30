Fishery Survey of India organises beach cleaning drive in Visakhapatnam

A total of 60 staff members, including the staff of FSI vessels Matsya Shikari and Matsya Darshini, participate in the campaign

A beach cleaning programme was undertaken by the Fishery Survey of India(FSI), Visakhapatnam, as part of the ongoing Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0, at Rama Krishna Beach here on Sunday.

The cleaning drive was taken up from RK Beach to the Submarine Museum.

The staff members of the Visakhapatnam Base of FSI assembled at RK Beach at 8 a.m. Addressing the gathering, D. Bhami Reddy, Mechanical Marine Engineering and the Head of Office, briefed about the importance of the Swachhta campaign 2.0, and the need to keep beaches clean. He elaborated on the harmful effects of plastics on humans as well as the environment. He appealed to the public to avoid the use of plastics.

A total of 60 staff members, including the staff of FSI vessels – Matsya Shikari and Matsya Darshini – participated in the campaign. The employees raised the Swachhta slogans in Telugu and Hindi and displayed placards and banners to spread the message among the public and tourists on the beach. About 400 kg of litter, in various forms, was collected during the drive and handed over to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for disposal.

The Swachhta campaign, which commenced on October 2 will conclude on October 31. During the month, eight swachhta activities were undertaken by the FSI.