Fishermen stage protest in Visakhapatnam

They seek fulfilment of promises made when they had given land for the construction of the VCTPL in 1993

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 24, 2022 20:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen staging a protest outside the Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited gate, near the fishing harbour, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen, under the banner of Matsya Parisramikula Sankshema Sangham, staged a protest outside the Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited gate, near the fishing harbour, here on Saturday.

They demanded that the Visakhapatnam Port Authorities and the VCTPL fulfil the promises made in the past, when they had parted with the land for the construction of the VCTPL in 1993.

The fishermen squatted outside the gate from morning till late in the evening and did not allow any vehicle carrying containers from going inside or coming out of the terminal. They also lined up their boats opposite the berth.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest continued till the revenue officials such as the RDO and the MRO had come and held a meeting with them.

Speaking to The Hindu, the leaders of the sangham Pentaiah and Ayyappa said that the RDO has asked them to submit a memorandum and called them for a meeting on Tuesday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

When the earlier protest was held in August, VCTPL had clarified to the media that it had not promised any compensation in the past.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app