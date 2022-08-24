Fishermen stage protest at Visakhapatnam port

They seek fulfilment of promises made in the past and jobs in the cruise terminal under construction

Fishermen, on the banner of Matsya Parisramikula Sankshema Sangham, staged a protest at the port here on Wednesday demanding that the Visakhapatnam Port fulfil the promises made to them in the past apart from providing jobs to local fishermen in the cruise terminal under construction at the port.

The fishermen squatted on the ground in front of the main entrance to the General Cargo Berth (GCB) preventing the movement of vehicles in and out of the port.

The sangham leaders, in a memorandum to the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) Chairman, reminded that their forefathers had given land for construction of the port in 1933. The fishermen used to go for fishing from the area, where the VCTPL was located, after handing over their lands to the port. They noted that VCTPL had promised to allot a house to each of the 543 fishermen apart from allocating 5 acres of land at Rushikonda for carrying out their fishing activities besides education and a job to one member in each family. They had also promised to provide compensation of ₹1 lakh to each fisherman but ended up paying only ₹25,000.

The sangham leaders said that as the fishermen have lost their livelihood, the port should implement all the assurances given to them in the past. They also sought provision of employment to local fishermen in the cruise terminal, under construction at the port.