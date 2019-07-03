Fishermen return with huge catch

The first long voyage post-annual ban by fishermen has fetched them a rich harvest of brown shrimp bringing loud cheers to them.

Incidentally, this was the highest-ever catch they could capture after cyclone Hudhud battered Visakhapatnam in October, 2014. Another significant factor is that fishermen had not shown much interest to venture into sea after end of 61-day annual fishing ban on June 15 presuming that the first voyage catch would be dismal like the previous years.

“Many were surprised to return with huge catch of brown shrimp,” Joint Director of Fisheries Koteswara Rao told The Hindu. Changing climate, summer showers and fresh water joining the sea after cyclone Fani hit Odisha coast might have led to good breeding of brown shrimp, he said adding every boat was now getting a net income of ₹50,000 for a voyage spanning over seven to 10 days.

However, fishermen on the whole are not happy due to fall in price for their catch for exports. Of 24 cubicles allotted for marine fish exports, many are said to be using them for trading Vannemei (white-leg shrimp), an exotic aquaculture species, now high in demand in export market for its taste and affordability.

A kilo of export quality brown shrimp, which used to fetch ₹400 to ₹450 per kg, is now being picked up by agents for exporters at ₹300 to ₹350 per kg. “Though the first voyage catch is very impressive, the brown shrimp is not fetching us a remunerative price,” rued D. Gangaraju, general secretary, Dolphin Boat Operators’ Welfare Association.

Major catch

Besides brown shrimp, fishermen are mostly getting miscellaneous fish mainly used for sale as dry fish. Pomfret and other high-value fish barring brown shrimp have turned rare this time.

Tuna is a major catch since Fani battered Odisha. Even during ban period, traditional fishermen could able to get lot of tuna fish.

National Fisherfolk Forum general secretary Arjili Dasu said ribbon fish, small lizard, goat fish and other miscellaneous fish was captured by fishermen across the coast in the State in addition to large quantity of brown shrimp. He said the miscellaneous fish was mostly sold as dry fish.