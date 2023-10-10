HamberMenu
Fishermen rescue a woman abandoned by ‘lover’ at Appikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam

October 10, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A woman aged around 25 years was found with injuries on Appikonda Hill late on Monday night under Duvvada police station limits here. A few fishermen who saw her informed the police and shifted her to King George Hospital (KGH). In their enquiry, the police understood that the woman came to hill along with another person whom she married a week ago, and he had abandoned her.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (South Sub division) Trinadh said that the woman left her home in Machilipatnam and came to Visakhapatnam to meet Phanindra, whom she loved. They both married in a temple at Appikonda on October 2. After staying some days in Araku, they came back to Visakhapatnam. On October 8, the duo had trekked the Appikonda Hill. The ACP said that while watching the view, the woman slipped and was stuck in between some rocks and was unable to move. Phanindra informed her that he would bring an ambulance, but did not return. On October 9, the woman was noticed by some fishermen with whose support, she was shifted to KGH.

The ACP said that parents of the woman had also lodged a missing complaint at Machilipatnam police station. They reached Visakhapatnam and took their daughter with them.

“When we tried to reach Phanindra, he is not answering the phone. We would track him,” the police said.

