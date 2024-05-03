GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fishermen JAC decries scant representation to community in polls

They should be given at least 40 seats in proportion to their population, say leaders

May 03, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of the A.P. Fishermen Joint Action Committee (JAC) have deplored that the major political parties have failed to give adequate representation to fishermen in the forthcoming elections.

At a joint media conference at VJF Press Club here on Friday, they said all the parties put together had given only seven tickets to the community in the State, three of them by the YSRCP.

They announced their support to Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, who is contesting from the Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency, and Sidiri Appalaraju, contesting from Palasa in Srikakulam district, both on behalf of the YSRCP.

JAC leader Teddu Sankar said that they have been touring all over the State drumming up support for the fishermen candidates contesting the elections. He opined that the community should be given at least 40 seats in the State, in proportion to their population.

YSRCP leader Mugi Srinivas said there were 205 fishermen villages in north Andhra and the YSRCP has given more seats to the community. Despite the candidates from the community emerging victorious in various polls, they were, unfortunately, seen as mere vote banks, he added.

YSRCP leader Garikina Gouri and JAC leader S. Rajasekhar also spoke.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

