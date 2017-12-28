Visakhapatnam

Fishermen go on relay fast

Fishermen activists from launched a relay hunger strike here on Wednesday demanding their inclusion in ST list.

On the first day of relay hunger strike, former Mayor Pulusu Janardhana Rao, former Vice-Chancellor of Ambedkar University S. Sudhakar, AP Mechanised Boat Operators’ Welfare Association P.C. Appa Rao, former corporators Vijay Chander, Garikina Gowri and Boda Neelakantham took part.

Fishermen ST Sadhana Samiti coordinator Mugi Suryanarayana said fishermen of Srikakulam had launched the relay hunger strike a month ago and they would organise such programmes in all over the State to press for granting of ST status to their community.

