Fishermen fume at being left out of beneficiary list

While appreciating the distribution of enhanced compensation of ₹10,000 in lieu of loss of income suffered by them during the annual fishing ban, fish vendors and several others feel that they have been handed a raw deal.

“When the government announced that they would increase the compensation from ₹4,000 to ₹10,000, we were very happy. When distribution began today after completion of enumeration, I was perplexed to see my name missing from the list of beneficiaries,” Raji Vadamodula of Pudimadaka, who sells wet fish, told The Hindu on Thursday.

G. Ratna, a dry fish seller from Pudimadaka, said they have every right to get compensation for deprivation of income during the annual ban period observed for conservation of fish resources. Pudimadaka happens to be the largest fishing village in North Andhra.

Incidentally, those eking out a living by selling both wet and dry fish and pulling cycle rickshaws to carry ice and catch have found their names missing from the list.

“It’s unfortunate that even for big boats, they have restricted the number to only five fish workers who can avail of the benefit. The benefit should be given to all those connected to catching, netting, fishing and other ancillary works,” National Fisherfolk Forum general secretary Arjili Dasu said.

‘Ring fishing’

Mr. Dasu said those involved in ‘ring fishing’ and ‘beach scene fishing’ have not been considered for payment of enhanced compensation. Similarly, physically-challenged boat workers were deprived of it on the grounds that they receive a pension. Those owning agricultural land and getting benefits under Rythu Bharosa have also not been considered.

Mr. Dasu said that 17,710 fishermen had been awarded compensation in the district though over 33,000 were eligible to get it going by various parameters for loss of income during the ban period.

Draft Bill opposed

Meanwhile, fishermen under the aegis of Traditional Fish Workers’ Union took out a rally from Saraswati Park to VJF Press Club, opposing the National Marine Fisheries Regulation and Management Bill.

“The draft Bill was prepared without any consultation with fishermen and other stakeholders. There should be a ban on mariculture and cage culture to avoid blocking the way to traditional fishermen to the sea,” said K. Lakshmi, president of the association.