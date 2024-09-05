Fishermen find themselves in choppy waters thanks to a long spell of inclement weather in Visakhapatnam

Around 2.43 lakh fishermen’s families across the coastal districts of the State are at their wits’ end as they are unable to venture out to sea due to a weather warning in place even as they are staring at mounting financial losses, having been confined to shore for the past several days.

As per the official warnings of authorities concerned, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), fishermen were unable to venture into the sea for fishing on August 28, 29, 30, 31, September 1 and 2. In the latest weather advisory, fishermen have been advised not to go into the sea on September 5, 6, 7, and 8 on account of a low pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal on September 5.

“I have not ventured into the sea for fishing in the sea since August 28 as per government orders. I have no choice but to fish in the sea. As a result of being confined to shore, I have not been able to earn any money for so many days,” said Vasupalli Shankar, a fisherman at the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour.

Arjilli Dasu, general secretary of the National Fishermen’s Forum, said that apart from 2.43 lakh active fishermen, there are 1.15 lakh women who sell dry fish across the State. “All these people are dependent on day-to-day income from the sale of fish. All these people have been struggling without any income due to continuous rains under the influence of the low pressures and depressions in the last few days,” Mr. Dasu said.

“We urge the Andhra Pradesh government to financially support the fishermen during adverse weather conditions such as cyclones. The State government can emulate the Kerala government’s policy of providing ₹300 per person during such times. We are appealing to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to provide ₹500 per head to the fishermen of the State during weather advisories that prevent us from going out to sea,” said Mr. Dasu.

He added that they are still awaiting the revised benefits under Matsyakara Bharosa to fishermen as promised by the NDA before the elections. “We were promised ₹20,000 per head under the scheme before the elections. But no money has been given until now,” he said.

Visakhapatnam District Assistant Director of Fisheries Department Vijay Krishna said, “There are about 12,000 fishermen who venture into the sea for fishing in the district, including 8,000 at Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour and 4,000 at Bhimili. About 70% of them did not go out to sea due to the weather warnings. Regarding the payout under Matsyakara Bharosa scheme, we are yet to receive any official information.”

Sources in the Fisheries Department said that the AP state government may not focus on this scheme for time being due to the floods in Vijayawada, and it would take some time.