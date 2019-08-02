Visakhapatnam

Fishermen advised not to venture into sea

‘Low pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal’

The meteorology officials on Thursday warned the fishermen of the north coastal Andhra districts not to venture into the sea, saying that a fresh low pressure area is likely to be formed over the north-east Bay of Bengal by August 4 (Sunday).

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places across the coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on August 5 (Monday). The upper air cyclonic circulation over the south Odisha and the adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh is tilting southwards and a fresh low pressure area is likely to become more marked, the IMD officials said.

‘Sea may remain rough’

The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) said that strong surface winds from west with a speed reaching 45 to 50 km/hr are likely to blow along the north coastal Andhra Pradesh for the the next 24 hours, commencing 6 p.m. on Thursday. The sea surface is likely to remain rough, the CWC officials said.

Meawnile, a statement was issued by the Collector’s office advising fishermen not to venture into the sea. The Joint Director of Fisheries has been directed to initiate measures for dissemination of the warning to fishermen and the tahsildars concerned. RDOs of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and Narsipatnam have been asked to stay put at their respective headquarters and monitor the situation.

