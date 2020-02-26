Fisherman found dead in house, kin allege foul play

A 35-year-old fisherman was found dead at his house on Ferry Road on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Ch Bangari.

The police found the body hanging from a ceiling fan in the house and suspect that the fishermen might have ended his life. However, the family members and the neighbours said they were suspecting that Bangari was murdered by his wife.

According to police, preliminary investigation suggests that Bangari resorted to the extreme step. The neighbours reportedly told the police that Bangari was beaten up by his wife Rani several times in the past over heated arguments.

Police have sent the body for post mortem. “We did not find any injury on the body, except for some marks on the neck. We will be ascertain the facts only after getting the autopsy report,” said I Town police station Inspector B. Chandrasekhar. A case of suspicious death has been registered. Investigation is on.