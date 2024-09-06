Fisheries sector makes key contribution to India’s food security, says Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, said that the fisheries sector’s contribution is key to food security and national income at the Stakeholder Consultation on Fisheries Export Promotion, which focused on strengthening shrimp farming and the value chain, here on Friday.

Mr. Singh chaired the meeting organised by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

George Kurian, Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Minority Affairs, also attended.

Highest-ever investment

Since 2015, The Centre has spearheaded the transformation of the fisheries sector through various schemes and initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), Blue Revolution, and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PMMKSSY), with an investment of ₹38,572 crore, the highest-ever, said the Fisheries Minister.

As a result of these policies and initiatives, India proudly stands 2nd in global fish production, he said, adding that the volume of India’s seafood exports touched an all-time high during the financial year 2023-24 despite various challenges in significant export markets.

India shipped 1.78 million tonnes of seafood worth ₹60,523.89 crore during 2023-24. In the last decade, there has been a boom in shrimp cultivation and export. The shrimp exports have more than doubled, with an increase of about 107% from ₹19,368 crore (in 2013-14) to ₹40,013.54 crore (in 2023-24). This has resulted in tremendous progress in seafood exports, which has increased with an average annual growth rate of 14% in the last 10 years, Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Singh said that the fisheries sector supports around 30 million people, especially from marginalized communities in India. As the world’s second-largest fish producer, India achieved a record production of 17.5 million tonnes in 2022-23, contributing 8% to global fish production. The sector’s significance is highlighted by its 1.09% contribution to India’s Gross Value Added (GVA) and over 6.724% to India’s agricultural GVA.

“With immense growth potential, the fisheries sector requires focused policy and financial support for sustainable, responsible, and inclusive development,” Mr. Singh said.

The Stakeholder Consultation on Fisheries Export Promotion is being convened to foster dialogue and collaboration among various stakeholders, including fish farmers, fishers, industry leaders, seafood exporters, policymakers, and researchers. The official release stated that by focusing on innovation, sustainability, and value addition, the meeting aims to enhance India’s position in the global seafood market and drive inclusive growth for fish farmers and coastal communities.

Participants were engaged in discussions on best practices, sustainable aquaculture technologies, and infrastructure development to enhance productivity, ensure food safety, and improve traceability in seafood export and its value chain. The consultation also focused on formulating actionable strategies to expand India’s footprint in global seafood markets, thereby maximizing the export potential of diverse fish/seaweed/seafood products and supporting the livelihoods of millions of fishers, coastal communities and fish farmers of the country, according to a release.

