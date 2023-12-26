ADVERTISEMENT

Fisherfolk perform Ganga puja to mark Tsunami Day

December 26, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Fisherfolk pour milk and turmeric water into the sea after performing Ganga puja to mark the Tsunami Day at Peda Jalaripeta, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Hundreds of fisherfolk from areas, such as, Jodugullapalem, Fishing Harbour, and Bheemili gathered at the beachfront located behind Tenneti Park, to perform Ganga puja, here on Tuesday, on the occasion of Tsunami Day, remembering the fateful day of December 26, 2004, when the sea had surged during tsunami.

Fisherwomen poured turmeric water and milk into the sea water and offered prayers to Goddess Ganga for protecting their fraternity from natural calamities.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Parshottam Rupala, who visited the city to preside over the annual general meeting of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), joined the Puja for a brief period. He praised the fisherwomen and their annual activity marking Tsunami Day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

State Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju, Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V Satyanarayana, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L Narasimha Rao, and others accompanied Mr. Rupala in the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US