Fisherfolk perform Ganga puja to mark Tsunami Day

December 26, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Fisherfolk pour milk and turmeric water into the sea after performing Ganga puja to mark the Tsunami Day at Peda Jalaripeta, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Fisherfolk pour milk and turmeric water into the sea after performing Ganga puja to mark the Tsunami Day at Peda Jalaripeta, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Hundreds of fisherfolk from areas, such as, Jodugullapalem, Fishing Harbour, and Bheemili gathered at the beachfront located behind Tenneti Park, to perform Ganga puja, here on Tuesday, on the occasion of Tsunami Day, remembering the fateful day of December 26, 2004, when the sea had surged during tsunami.

Fisherwomen poured turmeric water and milk into the sea water and offered prayers to Goddess Ganga for protecting their fraternity from natural calamities.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Parshottam Rupala, who visited the city to preside over the annual general meeting of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), joined the Puja for a brief period. He praised the fisherwomen and their annual activity marking Tsunami Day.

State Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju, Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V Satyanarayana, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L Narasimha Rao, and others accompanied Mr. Rupala in the programme.

