First train to Banaras from Vizag flagged off

The Railways will operate the train twice in a week (Wednesday and Sunday). In return, the train will be operated every Thursday and Monday from Banaras at 3 p.m

November 22, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The first service of Visakhapatnam-Banaras via Sambalpur was flagged off from Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. It will reach its destination at 9.25 a.m. on Thursday.

“The Visakhapatnam- Banaras Express commenced its maiden journey on Wednesday from Visakhapatnam at 4.20 a.m. from platform No. 5 of Visakhapatnam railway station,” an official release from Waltair Railway division stated.

The Railways will operate the train twice in a week (Wednesday and Sunday). In return, the train will be operated every Thursday and Monday from Banaras at 3 p.m. It will reach Visakhapatnam next day at 7.30 p.m.

The Railways extended the existing Sambalpur-Benaras to Visakhapatnam, running as 18311/18312.

