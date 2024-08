The first-time Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) from North Andhra were felicitated by former Sarpanch Minor Raju, at a function organised at Waltair Club in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Vizianagaram MP Kalisetty Appala Naidu, Legislators Aditi Gajapathi Raju, N. Eswara Rao, Gondu Shankar Rao, Mamidi Govinda Rao and Sundarapu Vijaya Kumar were felicitated by Mr. Raju and his sons T.K. Raju and T.S.N. Raju, according to a statement.

