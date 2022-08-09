Visakhapatnam

First suspected monkeypox case in Andhra Pradesh tests negative

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM August 09, 2022 20:06 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 20:06 IST

Officials from health department heaved a sigh of relief as the first suspected monkeypox case, which was reported in Visakhapatnam three days ago, turned out to be negative.

A 23-year-old medico from a private college, who had a travel history to Hyderabad had reportedly shown some suspected symptoms of monkeypox on Friday. The Health Department as well as the district administration was alerted. Initially, the youth was isolated in the private hospital. A rapid response team from King George Hospital with specialist doctors collected samples and sent them to the Virology Lab in Pune on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

District Medical & Health Officer K. Vijayalakshmi said that the test report had arrived on Monday night and it was negative. She added that the youth would be discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...