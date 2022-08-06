Visakhapatnam

First suspected case of monkeypox in Vizag in Andhra Pradesh

Special Correspondent Sumit Bhattacharjee VISAKHAPATNAM August 06, 2022 17:34 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 17:34 IST

A suspected monkeypox case was detected in the city on Saturday. This is the first such suspect case in Visakhapatnam.

According to officials in the District Medical Health Department, the person is a 23-year-old medical student with a travel history to Hyderabad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

District Medical Health Officer K. Vijayalakhsmi said the student, who had the suspected symptoms, had been isolated in a ward in the private teaching hospital, where the person is a student, and was being monitored.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna instructed officials to monitor the case.

“We are not confirming that it is monkeypox case, but as a precaution, we have isolated the person and are in the process of sending the required samples to the National Institute of Virology in Pune,” said the DMHO.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...