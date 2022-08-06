First suspected case of monkeypox in Vizag in Andhra Pradesh

A suspected monkeypox case was detected in the city on Saturday. This is the first such suspect case in Visakhapatnam.

According to officials in the District Medical Health Department, the person is a 23-year-old medical student with a travel history to Hyderabad.

District Medical Health Officer K. Vijayalakhsmi said the student, who had the suspected symptoms, had been isolated in a ward in the private teaching hospital, where the person is a student, and was being monitored.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna instructed officials to monitor the case.

“We are not confirming that it is monkeypox case, but as a precaution, we have isolated the person and are in the process of sending the required samples to the National Institute of Virology in Pune,” said the DMHO.