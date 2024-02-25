First sky-walk glass bridge being developed in Visakhapatnam’s Kailasagiri

February 25, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The first ever 100-meter-long cantilever sky-walk glass bridge of the State is being developed in Visakhapatnam, modelled on a similar bridge at Vagamon (Idukki district) of Kerala, near the Cyclone Warning Centre’s (CWC) Doppler Weather Radar Station on Kailasagiri Hilltop Park.

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has recently given a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) to a private partner, who have developed and are operating the bridge at Vagamon in Kerala. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹5 crore and is expected to be available to the public by April this year.

VMRDA will get a 40% share of the revenue earned by the private partner on ticket prices from the sky-walk bridge customers. The government will not spend a single penny on this project but will provide its land parcel (about 500 square yards) on its tourist place Kailasagiri, for the base (cantilever) of the bridge. There will be a three-year contract between the VMRDA and the private partner. Every three years, the VMRDA has to renew it depending on the interest of the partner.

Confirming this to The Hindu on Sunday (February 25), VMRDA Joint Commissioner V. Ravindra said: “The famous sky-walk in China served as an inspiration for us to set up a sky-walk bridge in Visakhapatnam as part of the State government’s efforts to establish adventure tourism in the city.”

“A developer from Kerala won the bids with the joint support of a local developer. We have already given LoA to the private partner, who has already begun technical work like soil testing for the past few days. We are targeting completion by March, but hope to complete it within April 15, 2024. Currently, we want to develop a 100-meter-long bridge, but it can be changed depending on the circumstances and technical conditions,” he added.

‘Suitable location’

Mr. Ravindra further said that his team had been to Vagamon in October 2023 to study the sky-walk bridge there and decided to set up a similar one at Kailasagiri here, as it is the suitable location for such projects. Kailasagiri is situated at an altitude of 360 feet and has a picturesque view of the sea and valley. The number of visitors to Kailasagiri is over 3 lakh on average per year.

As per early estimations, 15-20 people can enter the bridge at a time and the ticket price per person will be around ₹100-₹300 tentatively for a 10-15 minute walk on the bridge.

Currently, India has glass bridges like the Rajgir Glass Bridge at Nalanda in Bihar, Sky-Walk in Sikkim and Wayanad in Kerala.