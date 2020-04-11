First sanitising tunnel comes up in Vizag

The first sanitising tunnel for public use was inaugurated on Saturday by Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar at the temporary rythu bazaar that has come up at Dr. L. Bullayya College Grounds.

Set up by Moray Smart Solutions, a Vizag-based company that deals with fire safety and security equipment and solutions, the company has named it as ‘Scanitizer’, as it can perform a number of tasks.

The tunnel built in a canopy measuring 10 / 12 feet, is fitted with four sprinklers that spray water vapour mixed with sodium hypochlorite.

The number of sprinklers can be added and even the canopy size can be altered and sprinklers can be placed both overhead and from the sides. It all depends on the requirement and can be tailor made to the specifications, said B. Jagadeesh Kumar, Managing Director of the company.

The concept of sanitising tunnel, has gained prominence after the outbreak of COVID-19. The advantage is that it can sanitise a number of people at the same time and can cater to a large gathering.

Describing the tunnel at Bullayya college, Mr. Jagadeesh said, “At a time five to six persons, who enter and exit the rythu bazaar, can walk through the tunnel. It takes about 3 to 5 seconds to walk through, and it is enough time to disinfect the person including his or her clothing, as we use sodium hypochlorite solution.”

Since the spraying or dousing is done in vapour form, people do not get wet and the spraying is done through high pressure dousing pumps, using sprinklers or nozzles. Moreover, sprinklers are connected to smart sensors and open up only when a person walks through.

Thermal scanners

On why it is called as ‘Scanitizers’, Mr. Jagadeesh said, “This tunnel can be fitted with thermal scanners, which can scan the body temperature of about 30 to 40 persons from a distance of 9 metres. The scanned images can be monitored by a person on a screen and if someone has a higher body temperature it can identify and send and alert. That person can be segregated from the crowd and sent for further tests or treatment. Such systems can be set up at industries and airports and defence establishments.”

Pricing of the tunnels are variable, depending on the requirement and can range from ₹70,000 to ₹15 lakh.

Gopalpatnam next

With Bullayya college being the pilot project, the district administration is setting the second one at the rythu bazaar at Gopalapatnam.