First oral cancer surgery performed at GITAM hospital

Published - October 17, 2024 08:56 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM Dental College and Hospital performed its first oral cancer surgery on a 47-year-old patient hailing from Waltair on Wednesday. The patient came to the hospital with months-old complaints of persistent pain on the lateral side of his tongue. The doctor diagnosed it as a non-healing ulcer and a biopsy confirmed the oral cancer.

After a PET CT evaluation, a coordinated surgical intervention was planned between the oral and maxillofacial surgery and ENT departments.

Oral cancer continues to be a critical health issue in India, primarily due to the use of tobacco products, both smokeless (gutka, kaine, zarda) and smoke-based (cigarettes, beedis, chutta), as well as the consumption of alcohol, the doctors said and stressed on spreading awareness on the issue.

