First Ocean Deck of the East Coast to come up in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh soon

September 03, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

An Ocean Deck, the first on the East Coast and the second in the country, will be a major tourist attraction in Visakhapatnam soon if all goes well as planned by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). The project envisages attracting more tourists, apart from generating income for the VMRDA and the local vendors.

A feasibility study report with detailed architectural drawings has been submitted by Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited (APUIAML) and the VMRDA has plans to set up the Ocean Deck near the YSR Statue Junction at an estimated cost of ₹7.8 crore.

At present, only Mumbai has one such tourist facility. However, it is a single-storeyed tourist centre. The VMRDA has proposed the Ocean Deck as a two-storeyed facility.

“We have invited tenders for the Ocean Deck project,” said VMRDA Commissioner A. Mallikarjuna.

CRZ clearances

Even as the tenders were invited on September 1, a VMRDA official said that the project would need Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) clearances, which would take at least a month or two.

“The CRZ permissions will be obtained within the stipulated time if the Tourism Department works seriously on the project. The VMRDA is keen on grounding the project at any cost. It will be the first such facility on the East Coast and the second in India after Mumbai. Project-wise, it will be the largest ocean deck in the country,” a VMRDA official told The Hindu.

According to the project report, the Ocean Deck will be constructed on the southeast corner of the VMRDA Park to provide a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience for the beach visitors.

“This VMRDA Park area has been finalised for a specific reason. It is safe in bad weather conditions. Secondly, there is a rock formation near the coast,” the official said.

Facilities on the cards

The two-storeyed Ocean Deck will have an RCC and structural glass floor overhead walkway in a curved path from the land parcel at the beach into the sea over a stretch of 91 metres —45 metres on the beach and 46 metres on the sea with a width of six metres.

The deck will be designed on the existing rock surface area of the sea with two levels—lower deck of 24 m x 18 m and upper deck of 18 m x 12 m with a height of 6.5 metres. The lower deck will have a glass chamber which can be utilised as a restaurant surrounded by a six-foot-wide corridor to experience the sea waves splashing.

The upper deck will have a facility for public gathering with an open-air restaurant.