First ever Indian sighting of a rare reef fish reported from Andhra Pradesh Coast

A four-year coral reef-associated faunal survey along the coast of Andhra Pradesh, conducted by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), has uncovered a treasure trove of marine life, including numerous previously undocumented species. One of the significant findings include the first-ever Indian sighting of Entomacrodus thalassinus, a rare reef fish.

This species was found among intertidal rocky reefs during the low tides near Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour. “Entomacrodus Gill is represented by four species —E. striatus; E. vermiculatus; E. epalzeocheilos and E. marmoratus. This present record confirms the presence of the Entomacrodus thalassinus from India for the first time. Previously it has been recorded from Japan, French Polynesia, Australia, Sri Lanka, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, New Caledonia, Seychelles, Madagascar. Entomacrodus thalassinus is closely associated with E. macrospilus, which is recorded from Eastern and Western Central Pacific,” ZSI scientist J.S. Yogesh Kumar told The Hindu.

The extensive research, spearheaded by ZSI scientist J.S. Yogesh Kumar and his team, with support from Livein Adventures and its scuba diving instructor, has brought the spotlight on the rich biodiversity of the Indian east coast. The present study by ZSI explored the reef ecosystem from Pudimadaka Beach to Chintapalli beach, Vishakhapatnam coast, Andhra Pradesh.

The study revealed 13 newly recorded sea slugs, 11 undocumented fish species, two new brachyuran crabs, on the Andhra Pradesh coast along with the first-ever Indian sighting of Entomacrodus thalassinus. The findings have been published in various scientific journals.

Whale shark

Among the other findings was a medium-sized whale shark near the Santhapalli Rocks along the Visakhapatnam coast. The researchers recorded a juvenile whale shark at a depth of 10-15 metres, a significant discovery that points to potential changes in whale shark migration patterns, possibly influenced by environmental factors such as planktonic blooms and rising sea temperatures.

The survey, covering nine sub-tidal sites from Pudimadaka to Santhapalli Rocks at depths between eight and 24 metres, involved detailed investigations of coral reef and rocky ecosystems. The ZSI team was assisted by Livein Adventures in the explorations, enabling specimen collection and data recording in challenging underwater environments.

In addition to the sea slugs, which are now being studied for their potential anti-cancer and anti-viral properties, the research compiled a comprehensive checklist of 156 brachyuran crab species.

The report emphasises the under-representation of Andhra Pradesh’s marine diversity in global records. The survey provides critical baseline data and calls for expanded research to protect the species that contribute to the delicate balance of coastal and coral reef ecosystems.

ZSI centre in Amaravati

The establishment of a new regional ZSI centre in Amaravati, with two acres of land allocated by the Capital Region Development Authority, is expected to accelerate research and conservation across the State. “This centre will serve as a hub for documenting not just marine fauna but the entire biodiversity of Andhra Pradesh,” said Mr. Yogesh.

“With the right government support, we can significantly expand our marine research efforts, unlocking the potential for further discoveries that contribute to both scientific knowledge and eco-tourism. We encourage educational institutions and environmental organisations to incorporate this knowledge into their curricula and awareness programmes,” said Balaram Naidu, a retired submariner, seasoned ocean explorer and founder of Livein Adventures.