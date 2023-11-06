First alcohol-free agri-tourism facility of Andhra Pradesh set up at Chintapalli in ASR district

November 06, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Tourists who love to spend time in the lap of nature have a reason to cheer as the first agro-tourism facility in Andhra Pradesh has been readied at Chintapalli in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district.

Surrounded by dense forest and amid the rich diversity of flora and fauna of the Eastern Ghat, the agro-tourism facility at 839 metres above the mean sea level is an alcohol-free zone.

The officials have prepared the agri-tourism module under the guidance of Pandurang Taware, who is known as the ‘father of agri-tourism’ in India. Mr. Taware pioneered this concept in Maharashtra in 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials of the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) at Chintapalli have come forward to tap the potential of agri-tourism here, with a focus on research activities related to high-altitude farming.

“The Regional Agricultural Research Station officials have prepared the agri-tourism module under the guidance of Pandurang Taware, who pioneered this concept in Maharashtra in 2005.”M. Suresh Kumar Associate Director of Research, RARS Chintapalli

Tourists, during their visit to the agro-tourism facility, can have a technical tour of high-altitude farming activities with the support of the RARS volunteers. They can also take part in organic farming activities during their stay.

At present, the RARS team is making arrangements for food, sightseeing, accommodation, etc. for the tourists.

Amenities and tariff

“Agri-tourism is an innovative concept to attract tourists who want to enjoy the nature and farming activities. We will provide basic facilities such as accommodation and food. Use of alcohol is strictly prohibited in this facility. At present, we have seven cottages. We charge ₹2,500 for a cottage per day. Tourists need to pay separately for food and other amenities,” said Chintapalli RARS Associate Director of Research M. Suresh Kumar.

He said that they took the guidance of Mr. Pandurang Taware in October to update the agri-tourism module.

“Agri-tourism will not only be a game changer in the State but also will help the tribal people who have been following the traditional practices to earn their livelihood. It will help check migration of tribal youths to other places for employment,” said Mr. Suresh.

As a part of the package, the tourists can stay in cottages built around parks which have at least 200 types of medicinal plants, relish delicacies prepared from crops that are organically grown without the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides and enjoy the natural streams, parks and fishing, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.