ADVERTISEMENT

First Adani Evening Education Centre launched in Visakhapatnam

August 29, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Second such centre to be opened at Gangavaram coastal village

The Hindu Bureau

Adani Gangavaram Port launched its first Adani Evening Education Centre (AEEC) at MPP School, Dibbapalem, as part of its CSR activity. It will further be expanded to five villages across two locations soon. The next centre will be started at ZPH School, Gangavaram. This initiative is implemented in association with Adani Foundation and it aims at supporting more than 200 students in the first year, said a release here on Monday.

The AEEC is designed to help underprivileged students excel in their studies through engaging learning methods. It’s also a great initiative to help children and adults who discontinued their education due to personal or economic reasons to reinitiate their studies. The programme’s goal is to improve attendance, learning and academic performance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US