First Adani Evening Education Centre launched in Visakhapatnam

Second such centre to be opened at Gangavaram coastal village

August 29, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Adani Gangavaram Port launched its first Adani Evening Education Centre (AEEC) at MPP School, Dibbapalem, as part of its CSR activity. It will further be expanded to five villages across two locations soon. The next centre will be started at ZPH School, Gangavaram. This initiative is implemented in association with Adani Foundation and it aims at supporting more than 200 students in the first year, said a release here on Monday.

The AEEC is designed to help underprivileged students excel in their studies through engaging learning methods. It’s also a great initiative to help children and adults who discontinued their education due to personal or economic reasons to reinitiate their studies. The programme’s goal is to improve attendance, learning and academic performance.

