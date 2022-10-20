Fireworks merchants in Visakhapatnam pin high hopes on Deepavali

Workers setting up stalls for the sale of firecrackers at Andhra University Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Casting off the grim spectre of the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted business for the last two years, firecracker merchants in the city are gearing up to welcome the festival of lights in a grand manner, hopeful that the lifting of restrictions will usher in brisk sales.

Though the police are yet to release detailed guidelines regarding the sale of firecrackers, shopkeepers are busy in securing all the necessary permissions and are planning to commence sales from Saturday.

The total number of stalls are expected to see a sharp increase compared to previous years. In 2021, Visakhapatnam saw only 358 stalls. This year, by Thursday evening itself, temporary licences were issued to over 400 stalls with the total number of licences expected to be between 450 and 500.

“After celebrating all festivals in a low-key manner in the last two years on account of the pandemic, people are going to be enthusiastically celebrating Deepavali this year. We anticipate an increase in the number of stalls this year”Syed SirajStar Fire Merchants Welfare Society president

Regional Fire Officer (RFO) of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Niranjan Reddy said that the Fire Department has approved 407 applications till Thursday evening.. After getting the nod of the Fire Department, the merchants will seek clearances from the Electricity, Town Planning and Police Departments before setting up their stalls at designated areas.

A senior police officer said that though no coordination meeting involving various agencies was organised yet, they have received instructions from Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth to issue clearances only after checking the site and if all documents were in order.

“Like every year, we have started securing all the required permissions which are likely to be given in one or two days. This year, we are planning to set up 150 stalls with 50 stalls each in three clusters on the Andhra University grounds,” said Syed Siraj, president of Star Fire Merchants Welfare Society.

With no major restrictions imposed by the police this year, the merchants are optimistic of doing good business. “After celebrating all festivals in a low-key manner in the last two years on account of the pandemic, people are going to be enthusiastically celebrating Deepavali this year. We anticipate an increase in the number of stalls this year,” Mr. Siraj said.

“During COVID-19, many people were reluctant to buy firecrackers as the government had allowed only two hours’ time to celebrate the event. All the festivals including the recently-held Ganesh Puja was celebrated well. We are hopeful of doing good business,” said A Ramakrishna, a fire merchant from the city.

However, there is a niggling worry among the merchants about reports of an impending cyclone and possible heavy rains.

“Some days ago, the city witnessed intermittent rains for a couple of days all of a sudden. There are also speculations of a cyclone making landfall in the region on October 25. Many merchants may take a call at the last minute once the Weather Department issues further details,” said V. Raju, another fire merchant from the city.