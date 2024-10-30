Firecracker stalls see a rise this Deepavali in Vizag

As many as 526 firecracker stalls have sprung up in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits this Deepavali. The city saw a slight increase in the number of stalls this year compared to the past few years. In 2023 and 2022, the number of stalls were about 459 and 430 respectively.

According to corporation officials, a number of youth have come forward to start the firecracker business, leading to a spike in stalls.

One can see firecracker stalls on Andhra University Engineering College grounds, A.S. Raja Grounds in MVP Colony, Adarsh Grounds in Gajuwaka, NTR Grounds in Anakapalli, Ozone Valley in Kommadi, Butchirajupalem, Industrial Estate, Sujatha Nagar, Vepagunta, Lankelapalem, Port Stadium Area, MVV City Area in PM Palem, Waltair Club, Viswapriya Function Hall on the Beach Road, Aganampudi, East Point Colony, Midhilapuri Vuda Colony, Chinnamushidiwada and a few other areas.

AU Engineering College grounds has the highest number of stalls at around 150. AS Raja Grounds, Gajuwaka and Anakapalli have around 40 to 50 stalls.

Regional Fire Officer, GVMC, Y. Hanumanthu Rao said they have ensured that the asbestos-roofed stalls have fire extinguishers, water and sand drums. “We have asked the stall owners to maintain a minimum gap of 10 feet... Not more than 50 shops were allowed in one cluster,” he said.

Moderate sales on Wednesday

On Deepavali eve, AU Engineering College grounds saw a moderate crowd. Traders said the sales were modest because it was working day for most of the educational institutions.

“The city also received steady rains during the wee hours of Wednesday. That may be another factor. We expect more customers on Deepavali day,” said V. Rajesh, a firecracker trader.

K. Raju, a 27-year-old trader, hopes that sales will be good enough this year. “Deepavali is one festival that no family wants to miss. People are willing to celebrate. Not all may purchase large quantities of crackers, but most purchase basic crackers such as flowerpots, sparklers, etc.,” he added.

Srinivasa Rao, who was seen purchasing crackers from a stall on AU grounds, opined that rates seem to be increasing year by year. “I have purchased crackers worth ₹1,500, but the quantity is not enough,” he said.

