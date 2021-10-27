Visakhapatnam

Firecracker blast: toll rises to two

The death toll in the blast at an illegal firecracker unit at Medivada village under Ravikamatham police station limits increased to two, after the injured woman who was being treated at King George Hospital (KGH) succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night.

An explosion took place in a house where the inmates were allegedly manufacturing firecrackers at Medivada. A 65-year-old woman P. Nookaratnam died on the spot, while Devudamma (66), who was injured was shifted to KGH. Devudamma received severe injuries to legs, after a wall collapsed on her, said police.

On Monday, the police arrested P. Sambasiva Rao, son of Nookaratnam, for allegedly manufacturing firecrackers without any permissions.


