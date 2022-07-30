Visakhapatnam

Fire prevention cheap, but cure is costly, say officials

Director of Factories D. Chandrasekhar Varma addressing a seminar on Industrial Fire Safety organised by CII, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU
The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM July 30, 2022 01:54 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 01:41 IST

Fire prevention is cheap, and the cure is costly, Director of Factories Chandrasekhar Varma said at a seminar on ‘Industrial Fire Safety’, organised by CII AP on Friday.

He gave a detailed presentation on fire safety regulations and the importance of adhering to them.

Chairman, CII, Andhra Pradesh, Neeraj Sarda, emphasised the need to focus on fire preventive measures. He urged all industries to follow the safety norms stringently and make efforts to eliminate human and material losses. He lauded the efforts of the A.P. State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department for introducing regulatory reforms in this area.

Convener, CII AP-CSR, Environment and Water Panel, D.V.S. Narayana Raju set the context for the seminar.

Ragam Kishore, Chairman, CII Visakhapatnam in his address stressed the need to have a state-of-the-art Burns Care Centres in the industrial centres.

Director General, A.P. State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, Pratap Madireddy, in his virtual address, spoke on the salient features of the revised regulatory norms in terms of fire NOCs. He appealed to the participants to read the revised notifications and get acquainted with the new rules. The department was bringing many reforms to every sector with the objective of simplifying the process of obtaining NOC s and eliminating the age-old cumbersome procedures.

Deputy Controller of Explosives, Petroleum & Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO), B. Ravi Kumar, gave a brief description of the various Petroleum and Explosive Acts. He spoke about the causes of explosions in industries and the preventive measures to curtail the explosions.

Director & Consultant, Center for Health, Safety & Environment Phani Varma, Director (Corporate Engineering & Process Safety) Shritharan, Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd. Shritharan,

Deputy Controller of Explosives, Petroleum & Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO) B. Ravi Kumar, and Chief General Manager – Safety & Environment, RINL, MSV Krishnaiah spoke.

