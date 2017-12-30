Fire officials inspect hotels

A day after 14 lives were lost in a midnight blaze in a pub in Mumbai, four teams from the AP Fire Services Department on Saturday inspected hotels and restaurants in the city, where the New Year celebrations are scheduled to be held on Dec. 31st night.
The teams inspected 27 hotels, restaurants, pubs and a few others and found that 15 of them have obtained NOC form Fire Services Dept. while 12 others are yet to get No Objection Certificate.
The event managers were directed to take all preventive measures and restrict the number of visitors at the New Year parties as massive crowd could lead to mishaps, according to the Additional Director of Fire Services P.V. Ramana. He also appealed to revellers to visit only those hotels and restaurants, where the management has taken adequate precautions for the safety of visitors.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor