Fire officials inspect hotels

A day after 14 lives were lost in a midnight blaze in a pub in Mumbai, four teams from the AP Fire Services Department on Saturday inspected hotels and restaurants in the city, where the New Year celebrations are scheduled to be held on Dec. 31st night.

The teams inspected 27 hotels, restaurants, pubs and a few others and found that 15 of them have obtained NOC form Fire Services Dept. while 12 others are yet to get No Objection Certificate.

The event managers were directed to take all preventive measures and restrict the number of visitors at the New Year parties as massive crowd could lead to mishaps, according to the Additional Director of Fire Services P.V. Ramana. He also appealed to revellers to visit only those hotels and restaurants, where the management has taken adequate precautions for the safety of visitors.