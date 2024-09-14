Fire mishap at Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd

A fire mishap occurred on the premises of Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited (VCTPCL), adjacent to the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), here on Saturday.

A spokesperson of the VCTPL stated that a particular 40 ft container containing lithium batteries used in EV vehicles, got ignited.

“It was only a small fire with smoke. One of the employees on duty noticed the smoke, and immediately isolated the container from others. The fire was brought under control with support of the VPA fire tenders. Later, the material was removed from the damaged container, and disposed in safe manner. The container arrived from China a week ago, and has been kept in the yard since then. It has to go to Kolkata, but in the meantime, this incident happened on Saturday. No injuries and major damages happened,” the spokesperson said.

