Fire breaks out in old Narsipatnam municipal office in Anakapalli district

October 31, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Anakapalli

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out in the old Narsipatnam municipal office in the district on Tuesday. The machinery of the Sanitation Department was reduced to ashes in the mishap. Dustbins, mosquito spraying machines and bleaching equipment were burnt in the accident. Municipal Commissioner Ravi Babu and Chairperson Bodapati Subbalakshmi reached the spot. Speaking to media on the occasion, the chairperson said that action will be taken against those responsible for the fire and the damage will be calculated.

