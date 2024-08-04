Three coaches of Korba express train catch fire in Visakhapatnam; no one injured

A fire broke out in the 18517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Express at Visakhapatnam railway station on August 4 morning, resulting in damage to an empty coach of the train. There are no casualties.

The train arrived at the station at 6.30 a.m. on August 4 and the coaches were kept on Platform no. 4. “The fire broke out in the B-7 coach at around 10 a.m. and it was seen by someone, who informed the railway personnel,” according to sources.

“Thick smoke billowed out of the B-7 coach as the fire raged. The fire reportedly spread to B-6 and M-1 coaches. The affected coaches were detached from the train and taken away,” the sources said.

The fire was brought under control by Fire Services personnel. Railway officials, Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff rushed to the spot and broke the glass windows of the 3rd AC (B-7) coach. Fire tenders and Police officers and personnel from the City Police also rushed to the station.

“The train arrived at 6.30 a.m. and was stabled on Platform no.4 for taking to the coach maintenance depot later. A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on patrol duty at the station noticed smoke coming out of the B-7 coach and alerted the fire brigade and the station staff. The fire was doused by 11.10 a.m. and the affected rake was evacuated as per procedures. The fire started at the end portion of the coach. An inquiry would be ordered to identify the cause of fire,” Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad told The Hindu.

“The rake was stabled on the Platform as there is bunching of trains between 5 a.m. and 9.20 a.m. at Visakhapatnam station, and the coaches, which have been moved to the coach maintenance depot, would be stabled. The empty rake was kept for moving to the depot after the rush hour. Only one coach has caught fire and the other coaches are not affected,” the DRM asserted.

The same rake would be utilised to run the Visakhapatnam-Kadapa Tirumala Express, which leaves from Visakhapatnam junction at 2 p.m. The railway officials said the Tirumala Express would not be affected as the damaged coach would be replaced with another coach.

