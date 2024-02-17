ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

February 17, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

There is no damage, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed for sometime among the workers of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigham Limited-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) here on Saturday when a fire broke out on the plant premises on Saturday. Firefighters reached the spot to douse the fire.

Confirming the fire mishap, an official release from RINL-VSP stated that a minor fire broke out at Coke Ovens & Coal Chemical Plant (CO&CCP) unit of the plant at around 10.30 a.m. on February 17 (Saturday).

“There was no damage to the plant, machinery and production. No one was injured in the accident, and the plant’s CISF Fire Wing doused it within an hour,” the release added.

