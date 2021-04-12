Fire breaks out at scrap unit

Thick smoke billowing out of the area after the fire accident in a scrap unit in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 April 2021 01:13 IST

A fire accident took place in the premises of M/s.Pooja Scrap Industries in Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) under Duvvada police station limits here on Sunday afternoon.

Mild tension prevailed as thick smoke and flames engulfed the surroundings due to the fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties and no person was injured in the mishap.

VSEZ Development Commissioner Ram Mohan Reddy has coordinated with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), APSEZ, Ramky and other units for deployment of fire tenders. It took nearly three hours for the fire fighters to bring the flames under control. According to the preliminary information by the officials, the cause of the fire is suspected to be electric short-circuit.

The officials have constituted a committee with senior officers to enquire into the incident and to assess the damage caused and submit a detailed report to the district administration and all the departments concerned.