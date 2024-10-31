Fire breaks out at SBI main branch; now under control

A fire broke out at the main branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) at the Old Jail Road on Thursday (October 31, 2024). Firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire on information received from bankers and locals. Since the bank was closed on Thursday (October 31, 2024) due to Diwali, no untoward incident took place, but the banker suspected that some damage was inevitable.

When contacted, Regional Fire Officer Niranjan Reddy of the Fire Department said, “Yes, a fire broke out at the SBI Bank on Old Jail Road in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Our team reached the spot to douse the fire.”

Reliable sources said that the fire might have been caused by a short circuit in the electricity supply in the bank office premises. The fire was brought under control without causing any major damage to the bank’s property.

