GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire breaks out at SBI main branch; now under control

Sources said that the fire might have been caused by a short circuit in the electricity supply in the bank office premises

Published - October 31, 2024 02:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

A fire broke out at the main branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) at the Old Jail Road on Thursday (October 31, 2024). Firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire on information received from bankers and locals. Since the bank was closed on Thursday (October 31, 2024) due to Diwali, no untoward incident took place, but the banker suspected that some damage was inevitable.

When contacted, Regional Fire Officer Niranjan Reddy of the Fire Department said, “Yes, a fire broke out at the SBI Bank on Old Jail Road in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Our team reached the spot to douse the fire.”

Also read: On fire safety regulations in India | Explained

Reliable sources said that the fire might have been caused by a short circuit in the electricity supply in the bank office premises. The fire was brought under control without causing any major damage to the bank’s property.

Published - October 31, 2024 02:54 pm IST

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / fire

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.